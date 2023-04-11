The women’s ice hockey team returns to Hong Kong after a historic division win at the world championship. Photo: Elson Li
The women’s ice hockey team returns to Hong Kong after a historic division win at the world championship. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong women’s ice hockey team urges city not to cut funds for sport over national anthem blunder

  • Athlete Chloe Chan says ‘long-term impact’ of possible funding cuts ‘hard to tell’ as she calls on authorities to consider alternatives to improve team’s sports organisation
  • Team returns to Hong Kong after Monday’s historic win in Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship Division III in Romania

Edith Lin

Updated: 9:18pm, 11 Apr, 2023

