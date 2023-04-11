Jewellery owned by Princess Mathilde Bonaparte (1820-1904) are part of the ‘Cartier and Women’ exhibition at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
All that glitters: Hong Kong Palace Museum explores bond between women and jewellery in new exhibition
- ‘Cartier and Women’ highlights impact of Chinese aesthetics on women’s lifestyles and fashion around the world, says museum director
- Famous women, whose items are on display include, Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly, Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor and Hong Kong actress Brigitte Lin
