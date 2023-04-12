The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre is in line to be transformed into a foodie’s paradise as part of the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre is in line to be transformed into a foodie’s paradise as part of the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

‘Happy Hong Kong’: catering industry chiefs warn government invitation to take part in food fairs may be affected by staff shortage

  • Caterers welcome food fairs and gourmet markets designed to boost public morale and encourage spending, but worry over staff
  • Industry leaders say catering sector short of about 60,000 workers, with some forced to cut hours, trim menus or even close

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 12:13pm, 12 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre is in line to be transformed into a foodie’s paradise as part of the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre is in line to be transformed into a foodie’s paradise as part of the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE