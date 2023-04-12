The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre is in line to be transformed into a foodie’s paradise as part of the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Happy Hong Kong’: catering industry chiefs warn government invitation to take part in food fairs may be affected by staff shortage
- Caterers welcome food fairs and gourmet markets designed to boost public morale and encourage spending, but worry over staff
- Industry leaders say catering sector short of about 60,000 workers, with some forced to cut hours, trim menus or even close
