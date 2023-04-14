A transgender student has accused Chinese University’s law school of breaching anti-discrimination regulations. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong law school ‘may have breached anti-discrimination rules’ by telling transgender student to use toilets for the disabled

  • Christine Chu, 24, says Chinese University’s law school told her to use toilets for disabled people when she asked about using women’s facilities
  • According to Chu, the Equal Opportunities Commission suspects faculty may have violated Disability Discrimination Ordinance

William Yiu

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Apr, 2023

