A transgender student has accused Chinese University’s law school of breaching anti-discrimination regulations. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong law school ‘may have breached anti-discrimination rules’ by telling transgender student to use toilets for the disabled
- Christine Chu, 24, says Chinese University’s law school told her to use toilets for disabled people when she asked about using women’s facilities
- According to Chu, the Equal Opportunities Commission suspects faculty may have violated Disability Discrimination Ordinance
