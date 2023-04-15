The clip aired on RTHK’s radio and television channels. Photo: RTHK
The bok choy band? Elderly Hongkonger serves up word salad as coupon contest answer when asked to list music groups
- Television host asked caller to name as many bands as possible in 15 seconds, but she appears to mix up similar sounding words ‘singing’ and ‘vegetable’ in Cantonese
- Amusing interaction, which caught attention of local media, prompts companies to incorporate snippets of exchange into advertisements
The clip aired on RTHK’s radio and television channels. Photo: RTHK