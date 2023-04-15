The clip aired on RTHK’s radio and television channels. Photo: RTHK
The clip aired on RTHK’s radio and television channels. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

The bok choy band? Elderly Hongkonger serves up word salad as coupon contest answer when asked to list music groups

  • Television host asked caller to name as many bands as possible in 15 seconds, but she appears to mix up similar sounding words ‘singing’ and ‘vegetable’ in Cantonese
  • Amusing interaction, which caught attention of local media, prompts companies to incorporate snippets of exchange into advertisements

Fiona Sun
Updated: 12:32am, 15 Apr, 2023

