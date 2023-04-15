Every April, spider tree flowers would dot Hong Kong’s thoroughfares and parks in roaring patches of yellow and white, but not everyone notices or appreciates the bloom, and two campaigners want to change that. As a foreign species from tropical Asia, the trees have been planted on roadsides and in parks in the city. They bloom from March through May with clusters of white and yellow flowers sporting long filaments that give them the colloquial name. Urban explorer Sampson Wong Yu-hin and photographer Lam Hiu-man started a hashtag campaign “spider trees all over” on Instagram last year to gather records of such blooms, in a bid to inspire Hongkongers to explore their neighbourhood, appreciate subtle details in the city and build an archive of residents’ connections with the environment. “Actually, there is plenty of stunning beauty in the city, but if you don’t notice it, you just won’t. Whether a city is beautiful takes many people to talk about it, as well as cultural tools, such as media, to amplify it,” said Wong, who teaches geography at Chinese University. More than 100 posts have used the hashtag on Instagram as residents share new locations of the trees and their snaps of them in the city. Hong Kong conservationists call for protection of historical tree, dispensary “People aren’t just snapping details of the spider trees, but also how they are situated in the environment and around architecture. These are connections to the community, which may not have existed a few years ago,” Lam noted. The photographer explained that photos she had seen were not simply about the plant, but rather of urban scenes with other recognisable features of the city, including churches as well as roads and taxis, which were equally indispensable. Wong described his journey of appreciating flora and fauna in a concrete jungle as an “awakening”, as he first noticed spider trees from Lam’s Facebook photos taken at St Teresa’s Church in Kowloon Tong two years ago. “When the spider tree blooms every year, it is a reminder for us to fall in love with this city again,” Wong wrote on his Instagram page on Thursday, with pictures of such vegetation along Prince Edward Road West at night. As spider trees bloomed this week, residents have stopped in their tracks to photograph the flowers at popular spots such as the footbridge above a sitting area along Cherry Street, and at St Teresa’s Church in Kowloon Tong. A Post reporter spotted some 20 residents taking photos of spider tree flowers at the footbridge connecting Argyle Street and shopping mall complex Olympian City in Tai Kok Tsui on Thursday afternoon. Helen Wong, a clerk in her forties, said she only stopped for photos because she was reminded of a post of spider trees she saw online. “I walk past this footbridge at least once a week, but I haven’t stopped in the few times I have passed by this week. I saw a group of people taking pictures and realised there were flowers around,” Wong, who lives in Tai Kok Tsui, said. Local green group discovers bauhinia species new to Hong Kong Retiree Kenneth Kwok, 70, said he came specifically for shots of the burgeoning bloom against the blue footbridge. “If it’s just the flowers, it isn’t exactly meaningful because it’s everywhere. You need a scene to match the flowers,” Kwok said. Having taken up botanic photography after retirement, Kwok said he would capture the city’s blooming season every year, and no two shots were the same. Jonathan Lau, 32, who grew up in the Prince Edward neighbourhood, came to the Tai Kok Tsui footbridge to take in the sight. “At home, the floor I lived on offered an aerial view of the flowers, or when I looked up from the street. I can take close-up shots here and look at the flowers properly,” Lau, who works as a photographer, said. Paul Chow Siu-hang, chairman of a panel on accredited arborists from the Hong Kong International Institute of Landscape Architects, said the spider tree was probably chosen for the amenity value of its flowers, as well as its sturdiness in the wind. The landscape architect said the types of trees planted in parks would usually be considered for evergreen properties, seasonal changes and flowering seasons. However, sturdiness would come first for trees planted on roadsides, to ensure safety. A spokesman for the Leisure and Cultural Services Department said it would choose tree species that matched location needs and the local climate for planting. The department added that the spider tree was selected for its flowers’ visual appeal, as well as its ability to withstand wind and pollution.