People wait to apply for travel documents at the Immigration Department West Kowloon Branch Office in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
‘Just queue and wait’: Hong Kong grapples with massive number of applications for passports, mainland China travel permits

  • There were 195,077 passport applications last month alone, more than triple the monthly average in 2018
  • China Travel Service has no available slots over the next four months to handle mainland travel permits

Wynna Wong

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Apr, 2023

