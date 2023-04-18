Official data shows tenants are paying higher prices even after the implementation of a new rent control law. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cap starting rent for subdivided flats, Hong Kong concern group and lawmaker say as data shows rising prices despite new law
- Lai Kin-kwok from Hong Kong Subdivided Flats Concerning Platform says current rent control law has not addressed concerns of low-income tenants
- About 450 flats measuring seven square metres or below had a median monthly rent of HK$574 per square metre, 14.8 per cent higher than in 2020
