Tai O Village and egg tarts are among the city’s hotspots and delicacies hand-picked for the authentic Hong Kong experience, a tourism board survey prepared with massive public input has revealed. More than 30,000 residents gave their opinions on what should make the list, compiled as part of the city’s push to lure tourists back post-pandemic. Here the Post details the must-dos and must-eats. 1. What are the must-try foods? Dainty delicacy dim sum was the No 1 choice and is traditionally served from rolling carts and steaming bamboo baskets – a Cantonese delight that combines good food, family and tradition. Hong Kong-style milk tea, made from strong, black tea passed several times through hot water and a mesh similar to tights, is mixed with evaporated milk and sugar for a smooth taste and is officially part of the city’s intangible cultural heritage. ‘The stuff of legends’: blogger’s picks for milk tea, seafood in Hong Kong Egg tarts , silky custard wrapped in a crisp or flaky crust are also part of the culinary fabric of the city. The sweet pastries are everywhere, but residents never seem to tire of them. Eggs feature again on the list in the fourth spot, but this time as egg waffles, crisp on the outside, but hot and fluffy on the inside. Wonton noodles bring up the rear in the top five, but Hong Kong’s equivalent to fish and chips in Britain and the hamburger in the US is the ultimate city comfort food. 2. Where are the best rural oases? Tai O Village , a little fishing port on Lantau Island, offers specialities such as dried seafood and XO sauce, as well as quaint and pretty scenery. Ha Pak Nai in Yuen Long boasts biodiversity and beautiful sunsets, but it has a warlike past. A fortified structure on the site called No 55 is a historic monument. Thousand Island Lake, also known as the Tai Lam Chung Reservoir, a popular spot for hikers, got its name because it is dotted with several small islands. Hong Kong’s countryside creates social media buzz The High Island Geo Trail, which is also popular with hikers, is easy going and takes about 30 minutes to finish, with views of rock formations, such as hexagonal volcanic columns. The Peak is often said to be Hong Kong’s highest spot – but it is in fact Tai Mo Shan, at 957 metres (3,140 feet), which has an abundance of forest and waterfalls. 3. Which urban attractions made the list? Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui is the city’s version of Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and highlights the stars of Hong Kong’s film industry – and their handprints. The Wong Tai Sin Temple, also known as Sik Sik Yuen, is visited by thousands of people on the eve of the Lunar New Year to make traditional offerings. Goldfish Street in Ladies’ Market in Mong Kok is an aquarium owner’s paradise, with multiple species of fish, as well as tanks of reptiles and other little creatures of the sea. Stone-slabbed Pottinger Street in Central, named in 1858 after the city’s first governor, is a touch of colonial-era Hong Kong and is now a grade one historic monument. Temple Street bursts into life after nightfall with a busy night market offering clothes, souvenirs and jade antiques, as well as myriad options to dine. 4. What other attractions are being recommended? Hong Kong is famous for its stunning skyline against the backdrop of The Peak. With an elevation of 552 metres, the top can be accessed by road but taking the tram is far more fun, putting passengers at an almost 90-degree angle to the homes along the tracks. The Peak offers plenty of dining choices, but Hongkongers also enjoy the walk along a pathway that circles the summit and gives stunning views of downtown and glimpses of pricey homes tucked away in the dense jungle. The city has also recently opened two major cultural attractions – the M+ museum showcasing modern art and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, modelled after the one in Beijing. M+ museum to offer free tickets to Hong Kong students to boost mental health M+, instantly recognisable by its upside-down T-shaped design, has a massive LED facade and has drawn a stream of visitors with galleries that include some of the most famous works by Chinese artists in recent decades. The Palace Museum is also fast forging a reputation as one of the best venues outside Beijing to see exhibits classed as national treasures . With its roots in the 19th century, the Star Ferry transports passengers not just across the harbour but also back in time, with a sense of romanticism that has inspired movies and books. Land reclamation has reduced the journey to just seven to eight minutes, but the crossing was once rated by magazine National Geographic Traveler as one of the 50 “places of a lifetime”. Wet markets are one of the main ingredients in Hong Kong home cooking. Slabs of fresh meat, live poultry, fish in tanks and stacks of vegetables at good prices make them a popular alternative to supermarkets – and a good place to meet locals. Hong Kong’s crowded streets and steep landscape may not make the city seem particularly bike friendly, but there are some amazing scenic bike paths available. The Tai Wai to Mei Tuk Path in the New Territories is a firm favourite thanks to its stunning water views.