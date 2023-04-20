Local stargazers try to catch a glimpse of Thursday’s partial eclipse. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong astronomy fans gather in Tsim Sha Tsui to see once-in-decade ‘hybrid eclipse’, despite poor visibility
- Hong Kong Space Museum broadcasts live footage of astronomical event so local stargazers can better glimpse in spite of city’s poor visibility on ground
- Budding astronomer, 5, expresses excitement at first chance to watch full solar eclipse thanks to museum
