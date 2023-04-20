Carers looking after children with autism rate mental support services as the most valuable assistance. Photo: Shutterstock
Carers looking after children with autism rate mental support services as the most valuable assistance. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong parents caring for children with disabilities need more than just money, says leading NGO

  • Authorities urged to establish more subsidised centres to support carers looking after children with disabilities
  • Centres could act as a safety net to help parents and therefore lessen risk of child abuse, says NGO’s regional manager

Edith Lin

Updated: 8:36pm, 20 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Carers looking after children with autism rate mental support services as the most valuable assistance. Photo: Shutterstock
Carers looking after children with autism rate mental support services as the most valuable assistance. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE