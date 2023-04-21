A power outage leaves traffic lights in the dark at Causeway Bay on Wednesday. Photo: Harvey Kong
Major Hong Kong power cut caused by use of 10-year-old back up cable, HK Electric says
- Staff at Cyberport switching station connected a backup cable last used a decade ago by mistake
- Incident causes lawmaker to call for review of government’s reward scheme under control agreements with the city’s utility companies
