A power outage leaves traffic lights in the dark at Causeway Bay on Wednesday. Photo: Harvey Kong
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Major Hong Kong power cut caused by use of 10-year-old back up cable, HK Electric says

  • Staff at Cyberport switching station connected a backup cable last used a decade ago by mistake
  • Incident causes lawmaker to call for review of government’s reward scheme under control agreements with the city’s utility companies

Jess Ma
Jess Ma and Ezra Cheung

Updated: 1:02am, 21 Apr, 2023

