There are currently around 50 guide dogs in use in Hong Kong. The charity estimates that at least 1,900 are needed, given the city is home to 190,000 people with visual impairments.

The charity opened the city’s first guide dog training school last December and its first litter of seven locally-bred labradoodle puppies was born the same month.

“It is ironic because now we have the facilities to train and breed guide dogs, but we lack foster families,” Choi said.

The Hong Kong Seeing Eye Dog Services is a non-profit organisation that provides well-trained dogs to visually impaired people for free. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Ten families applied to foster puppies in 2020 and the number has declined since then. All the foster families had to stop.

“At least six moved to Britain this year,” she said. “The rest are no longer able to take care of the puppies as they are not allowed to work from home any more.”

About 140,000 people left Hong Kong for good in the past two years, as residents took advantage of bespoke migration schemes offered by Britain, Canada and Australia.

Seeing Eye Dog Services needs foster families to help potential guide dog puppies get used to living with people.

The foster family’s responsibilities include developing trust between the dog and people, taking care of the puppy’s well-being and developing its socialisation skills.

The family must have both a male and female host, no more than one child younger than five years old, and no pet dogs of their own. It must also be legal for them to keep a dog in their home.

The charity’s trainers assess the homes and surroundings before pairing eight-week-old puppies with families who keep them until they are 12 to 18 months old.

When a puppy is between one-and-a-half and two years old, it returns to the training school for a year of intensive training and, if found suitable, will be matched with a visually impaired user.

Licensed guide dogs live with their new owners, and are allowed to accompany them in public, including on public transport and in shopping centres and restaurants.

Ivy Hey Mong-wee, the charity’s puppy walker supervisor, said it received only five applications from potential foster families this year but their living conditions were not ideal.

“We are keeping the puppies in school to train and take care of them, but we are short-staffed too,” she said.

Former foster carer Wong’s interest was sparked after she came across a woman with a guide dog outside a supermarket three years ago and realised that the handler was not visually impaired.

Puppy Walker Supervisor Ivy Hey (left) and Choi look after dogs at the Hong Kong Seeing Eye Dog Services building in Ta Kwu Ling. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

They began chatting and the woman said she was a volunteer dog walker and asked if Wong was interested in fostering puppies.

She applied in March 2020 and her family took in puppies on a temporary basis at their 700 sq ft private flat in Mei Foo, keeping them for about three months whenever the charity needed help.

Logistics executive Prudence Chu Pui-sze, 46, fostered a puppy for almost two years but had to stop when pandemic restrictions eased last December and she had to return to the office and resume business trips.

Living with her husband in a 1,200 sq ft owned private flat in Sai Kung, she said: “I started fostering one month after my own dog died in 2020. Working from home allowed me to focus on the puppy’s needs. The foster family shortage is dire and needs to be tackled.”

Hong Kong could have more foster families if dogs were not banned in many private estates. Tenants in public housing cannot keep any animal, bird or livestock in their flats without permission.

The Housing Authority conducted a trial in 2018 to allow public housing tenants to be foster families for guide dog puppies for up to a year.

A spokesman said that since the trial ended in 2020, it received only one application from a foster family, and it was approved.

Lawmaker Gary Chan Hak-kan urged the government to have an accreditation system to give puppies the same status as licensed guide dogs so that they could be taken in by foster families living in private estates that ban pets.

“It will help increase potential foster families who don’t need to be concerned about whether it’s legal to keep dogs in their homes,” he said.

He said the Housing Authority could also do more to promote fostering of guide dog puppies by families in public flats.