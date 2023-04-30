A family scattering the ashes of a loved one into the sea during a funeral near Tung Lung Chau. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong society
Rest in green peace: Hong Kong set to push for green burials amid rise in deaths and columbarium crunch, but tradition hard to break

  • Green burials gain traction in recent years, involving scattering the ashes of the dead in memorial gardens or at sea
  • As death rate rises, authorities are scrambling to keep up with columbarium construction, with asking price for private double niches as high as HK$5.2 million

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 3:00pm, 30 Apr, 2023

