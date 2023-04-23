To My Nineteen-year-old Self has become the first documentary to win best picture at Hong Kong’s top film awards, but some local players in the field, ironically, do not find the recognition a morale-booster. The coming-of-age documentary, directed by Mabel Cheung Yuen-ting and William Kwok Wai-lun, took the top prize at the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards last Sunday, despite being embroiled in controversy after one interviewee said she had not consented to any public screenings. The win was roundly attacked on social media after Kwok used his acceptance speech to urge fellow documentarians “not to be scared, film it first, edit it first and screen it first”. Some internet users accused him of being “tone-deaf” and disrespectful towards the interviewees’ feelings. The film traces the lives of six students at the elite Ying Wa Girls’ School over a decade, focusing on their personal, family and school lives. But two days after its premiere in February, one of the girls revealed she never agreed to any public showing. Another girl later said she was misled when she signed a release form. Cheung, who said the row was likely to have been sparked by “communication errors” between the students and the production crew, eventually apologised over the scandal and pulled the film from cinemas. Yeh Ka-lun, an independent filmmaker who has produced both documentaries and short films since 2018, said that with the advent of the internet, people had become less open to being filmed, a reluctance that could become more widespread because of To My Nineteen-year-old Self . “I’m a bit worried that the public may lose their trust in documentaries because of To My Nineteen-year-old Self or the attitude of the director and its production crew towards criticism,” he said. Yeh said Kwok’s remarks showed the production crew had failed to consider the students’ point of view. Ying Wa school pulls documentary from top prize contest at Hong Kong Film Awards Yuki*, an independent filmmaker who has been creating both documentaries and commercial films since 2016, said she expected documentarians would need to make a greater effort to build trust with interviewees and have back-up options if some declined to be filmed. “It gives an impression that this award is a statement from the film industry that the artistry recognised by the professional crew can override basic ethics of filmmaking,” she said. “This is also detrimental to the film industry. “I do not understand why Kwok thought he could screen the documentary first as the interviewee had already refused,” she said. ‘Unease was palpable’: ex-classmates of 6 pupils speak up over Hong Kong documentary “This is very irresponsible, especially when news or political documentaries are facing more suppression nowadays. When these documentaries are unable to be edited or screened, his remarks are even more ironic.” Following the introduction of the national security law in 2020, public screenings of documentaries and films featuring the 2019 anti-government protests such as Inside the Red Brick Wall, Blue Island and May You Stay Forever Young have been prohibited in Hong Kong. Despite the school asking for the film to be withdrawn from consideration for best picture, the awards’ organisers said no mechanism to do so existed. Bruce Lui Ping-kuen, a former journalist and a senior lecturer at Baptist University’s school of communication, also said members of the public might have more concerns when invited to appear in documentaries with an extensive filming period, adding that the controversy would spur the industry to rethink how interviewees should be treated. Veteran journalists Sum Wan-wah and Dora Choi Toi-ling, who have produced a number of news features and documentaries, said that aside from the controversy, the award itself could be positive and offer recognition of the industry. The duo, who are among co-founders of the online platform In Voices Strong that promotes documentary literacy, said the controversy could also provide a chance to further educate the public about issues related to making such films. “Although there are quite a lot of heated discussions out there, it also offers us a chance to hold seminars to discuss it academically. At least it has entered the mainstream and allows society to further engage in more discussions,” Choi said. “It may even spark people’s interest in documentary production.” But they said while the importance of consent should be recognised, the current discussion of the documentary was “too emotional” and “one-sided”, which could mislead the public on the issue. “Each documentary is unique and involves different interviewees, topics and issues. When handling different documentaries, it is not simply about having consent … The issue has been oversimplified and polarised,” Sum said. “People may take it that they can overturn everything that is filmed as long as they refuse to give consent at the end of the shooting process. They may only remember some fragments of arguments and overlook the overall discussions behind the issue.” To My Nineteen-year-old Self: Hong Kong school life through a tinted lens When documentaries involved social justice issues or the exposure of wrongdoings, editorial independence might play a bigger role than consent, Choi said. She pointed to the documentary Fairytale of Kathmandu which examines the sexual relationships renowned Irish poet Cathal Ó Searcaigh had with Nepalese boys as young as 16. “If we always put consent over everything, for example, some bigwigs that we interview can just order us to drop the whole film simply because we shot some footage that can land him in dating scandals,” she suggested. “If this is the case, how much room is there for a director to present the truth? “Other than consent, we also have to respect editorial independence … Editorial independence and consent are in an everlasting tug of war.” The pair said documentarians should have a deep ethical awareness and carefully consider how their work could impact interviewees’ lives. While there is no absolute set of rules for documentaries, filmmakers should weigh how they present truths and whether they are fair to interviewees, according to the duo. “The filmmakers’ awareness of ethics originates from the cultivation of their own character, not necessarily from academic training,” Choi said. “If filmmakers have a deep respect for others, they will ponder thoroughly whether the documentary provides the best representation of the interviewees and the truth.” *Name changed at interviewee’s request