An elderly man was believed to have drowned while swimming at Hong Kong’s popular Deep Water Bay Beach on Sunday. Authorities said they received a report at 8.57am from a fellow swimmer that the 77-year-old man, surnamed Wong, was suspected to have drowned at Deep Water Bay on southern Hong Kong Island. 1 dead, 2 rescued from sinking fishing boat in Hong Kong An air and sea search involving firefighters and the Government Flying Service was launched. Wong was later spotted unconscious in the sea about 20 metres from a water pumping station for Ocean Park . Firefighters pulled Wong from the water and he was taken to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai where he was later declared dead. Hong Kong air and sea search for fireman who went missing on fishing trip An initial police investigation suggested Wong had drowned while swimming. An autopsy would be carried out to determine the cause of death, the force said.