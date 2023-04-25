A potential home buyer views scale models of blocks of flats at the Housing Authority’s Home Ownership Scheme sales office in in Kwun Tong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Abby Choi murder: Hong Kong subsidised housing purchase rules to be changed to close loophole allowing homeowners to buy properties after her former father-in-law found to own flat under scheme

  • Public housing tenants who already own a property to be banned from buying subsidised homes, source says
  • Move comes in wake of revelation that former father-in-law of murdered model Abby Choi owned subsidised flat despite having large luxury home

Edith Lin

Updated: 7:25pm, 25 Apr, 2023

