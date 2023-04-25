Hong Kong has doubled fines for litterbugs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong doubles fines for litterbugs to HK$3,000 and quadruples penalty for unlawfully extending shop fronts and illegally dumping construction waste
- Proposal, presented in Chief Executive John Lee’s policy address last October, marks first increase in littering fine in almost two decades
- Offences covered by the fine include littering and spitting in public places and country parks and fouling general areas with dog excrement
