Hong Kong Fire Services Department make the grim discovery of a cleaner who is believed to have fallen 30 floors down a lift shaft to his death. Photo: Wikipedia
Hong Kong cleaner falls 30 floors to his death down lift shaft
- Dead man thought to have fallen through open door of air handling unit on 30th floor of Kwun Tong commercial building
- Incident to be investigated by Labour and Electrical and Mechanical Services Departments
