Hong Kong Fire Services Department make the grim discovery of a cleaner who is believed to have fallen 30 floors down a lift shaft to his death. Photo: Wikipedia
Hong Kong Fire Services Department make the grim discovery of a cleaner who is believed to have fallen 30 floors down a lift shaft to his death. Photo: Wikipedia
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong cleaner falls 30 floors to his death down lift shaft

  • Dead man thought to have fallen through open door of air handling unit on 30th floor of Kwun Tong commercial building
  • Incident to be investigated by Labour and Electrical and Mechanical Services Departments

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 12:39am, 26 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Fire Services Department make the grim discovery of a cleaner who is believed to have fallen 30 floors down a lift shaft to his death. Photo: Wikipedia
Hong Kong Fire Services Department make the grim discovery of a cleaner who is believed to have fallen 30 floors down a lift shaft to his death. Photo: Wikipedia
READ FULL ARTICLE