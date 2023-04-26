A report highlighted satisfaction with services provided by the city’s equality body had declined from 69 per cent in 2017 to 62 per cent in 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s equality watchdog must tackle declining customer satisfaction, says Audit Commission

  • Equal Opportunities Commission urged to improve customer satisfaction by ‘enhancing the quality of communication’ and ‘empathetic skills’ of staff
  • Between 2018 and 2022, the body concluded 4,642 complaint cases, of which 79 per cent did not end with an investigation

Connor Mycroft

Updated: 4:39pm, 26 Apr, 2023

