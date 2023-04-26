Scalpers have been selling tickets to the free open day of a popular primary school in Hong Kong for up to HK$200 (US$25) each after a quota was imposed for the event, the Post has found. Several sellers listed tickets for the open day at Po Leung Kuk Camões Tan Siu Lin Primary School, its first since the pandemic began, for between HK$100 and HK$200 each. The listings have been seen on online sales platform Carousell since last week. The school in Tai Kok Tsui, which is one of the most popular institutions under the direct subsidy scheme (DSS) because of its comparatively modest fees, will hold the open day on Saturday. Tours will take parents around the campus, where they will learn about the latest developments at the school and see performances by students. Parents were left fuming over the scalping activities after the news spread on an online discussion group. Many called the behaviour “outrageous”, as some of the scalpers were believed to be parents themselves. “It’s precisely because they know how to be a parent, they know how to earn parents’ money,” one frustrated resident wrote in the discussion group. More than 10,000 tickets were distributed to all kindergartens in the city and were not for sale, according to the school. The open day had no quota before the pandemic. Hong Kong universities tick off agents touting bogus HK$1 million admission fees The institution charges HK$19,800 per year for tuition, making it one of the more affordable of the 21 fee-charging primary schools in the city. The primary school section of St Paul’s Co-educational College, a prestigious secondary school popular with parents, charges HK$64,300 per year. The Post reached one seller who had listed two full-day tickets for a total of HK$200. The seller admitted to being a parent at the school. Another seller confirmed to a Post reporter they intended to sell two morning tickets for HK$400 in total. Vice-principal Jenn Yeung Lok-hong told the Post the school had received reports from parents of its students about the scalping. She encouraged ticket holders to gift spare tickets to friends rather than selling them. “All distributed tickets had a specified ‘not for sale’ warning. Our school absolutely does not encourage scalping in any form. We have told our students they could gift spare tickets to friends,” Yeung said. The vice-principal explained the ticket entry arrangement was a new measure, as the school hoped to limit crowds for its first open day since the pandemic began in 2020. “We hope to distribute tickets because even though the pandemic has receded recently, it isn’t completely gone yet. We hope that by distributing tickets, we can control the traffic to avoid a crowd that might be too big,” Yeung said. The Post also found more than 10 listings on Carousell asking for tickets or offering free swaps. ‘5 public schools face axe in Hong Kong after failing to meet Primary One threshold’ One hopeful who had made a plea for tickets on Carousell told a Post reporter they were unable to acquire one through their kindergarten as demand was too high. Dion Chen, chairman of the Direct Subsidy Scheme Schools Council, said the scalping may have been related to a surge in interest for the open days of popular schools as in-person visits had resumed. “Perhaps because these events have stopped for a few years, parents might be forced to visit schools they like all at once, while their kids are in Kindergarten One or Two, causing a higher level of interest for visits,” Chen said. He urged parents to be reasonable, saying the open days were not the only way to get to know a school.