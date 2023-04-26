Home Ownership Scheme hopefuls examine floorplans supplied by the Housing Authority. Photo: May Tse
Housing Authority tightens Home Ownership Scheme rules, bans Hong Kong public housing tenants who already own property from buying subsidised flats

  • Housing Authority’s Cleresa Wong said after meeting of subsidised housing committee that members were united over need for change
  • Move puts public housing tenants and potential buyers from private sector under same restrictions for Home Ownership Scheme

Emily Hung

Updated: 10:30pm, 26 Apr, 2023

