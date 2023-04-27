Residents queue up outside at a district office to get their free tickets to this weekend’s food fair. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Happy Hong Kong’ campaign: scalpers sell free tickets to weekend gourmet food fair at HK$10 per head
- Post finds traders offering tickets to HK$20 million campaign’s Gourmet Marketplace on online sales platform Carousell
- Some 100,000 free tickets to weekend food fair were up for grabs at city’s 18 district offices during Wednesday morning
