A public housing construction site at Diamond Hill. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong public housing waiting times could be cut by 1½ years if temporary flats built on schedule, think tank predicts
- Our Hong Kong Foundation says average waiting time to rent public housing could drop from 6.1 to 4.6 years by 2027 if plan to build new temporary units finishes on time
- Authorities must also stick to deadline for Northern Metropolis project or risk missing target to build 360,000 public housing units in next decade, it says
A public housing construction site at Diamond Hill. Photo: Dickson Lee