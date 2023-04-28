Hongkongers can travel to mainland China using their expired documents until the end of this year, as central government authorities announced on Friday an extension to their papers starting from next month in a bid to cut long waiting queues for renewal of their home return permits. The National Immigration Administration on Friday morning said mainland travel permits for Hong Kong and Macau residents that originally expired between January 1, 2020, and December 30, 2023, would remain valid until December 31 of this year. “Since the pandemic outbreak in 2020, some of the Hong Kong and Macau residents could not arrange their renewal of documents on time … there was a long waiting time for booking slots in some of those offices,” the country’s immigration authority wrote in a statement. “Considering the surge in demand to travel back and forth to the mainland, the National Immigration Administration has decided to extend those permits that expired between January 1, 2020, and December 30, 2023.” Hongkongers get dubious offers to cut queue for mainland China travel permits The administration said those document holders from May 8 could simply use their expired document to cross the border and head to the mainland. Residents can also choose to renew their documents at a nearby government office after they cross the border. The announcement came as Hong Kong’s China Travel Service (CTS) offices, which issue permits and visas for trips to the mainland, continued to struggle with an influx of new applications after the border fully opened up in February. Industry insiders said they believed around 1.5 million people were still waiting for their applications to process. CTS has already stopped accepting walk-in requests and requires all applicants to make a online booking first, but an earlier check by the Post on the organisation’s website found appointment slots were fully snatched up until August. New slots released at midnight each day were booked within minutes, sometimes in under 60 seconds. On social media pages dedicated to travel, some users had said CTS appointment slots could be bought from scalpers and agencies could help secure timely reservations for a fee. Long wait for passports, mainland permits in Hong Kong as applications surge The surging demand for travel has also led to residents over the past two months rushing to the offices of Hong Kong’s Immigration Department in the hopes of renewing their passports. A total of 195,077 passport applications were received in March alone, more than triple the monthly average of 60,000 in 2018. Those heading overseas must have a Hong Kong passport that is valid for at least six months, while anyone crossing the border must carry a mainland travel permit.