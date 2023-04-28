The bill abolishes the so-called offsetting mechanism under the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF). Photo: Jelly Tse
Labour bill stopping Hong Kong bosses from raiding MPF funds to come into force in May 2025, city leader reveals
- Chief Executive John Lee says bill will be implemented on Labour Day two years from now
- Under new law, employers will no longer be able to deduct severance or long service payments from MPF contributions
The bill abolishes the so-called offsetting mechanism under the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF). Photo: Jelly Tse