Hong Kong’s increasing use of technology over the Covid-19 pandemic has enhanced its status as a smart city. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leaps into Top 20 of world’s smartest cities with increased use of tech for health services during Covid pandemic

  • City is ranked No 19, behind Singapore and Beijing, in global list topped by Zurich, Oslo and Canberra
  • Pandemic saw increased reliance on tech and residents learned to use smartphones in critical new ways

Oscar Liu

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Apr, 2023

