Worker “Ah Wai”, right, shares his experiences at a press conference held by SoCO on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Some bosses taking advantage of older workers in Hong Kong by not providing paid sick leave, annual holidays, survey finds ahead of Labour Day
- Society for Community Organisation conducted in-depth interviews with 40 people aged 55 years or above over six months
- Some employers have been avoiding providing workers’ with statutory protection in various ways or simply ignoring them, group says
Worker “Ah Wai”, right, shares his experiences at a press conference held by SoCO on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen