Co-director William Kwok poses with his trophy at the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Co-director of controversial Hong Kong film To my Nineteen-Year-Old Self apologises to school for awards acceptance speech, admits insensitivity
- William Kwok had urged peers ‘not to be scared, film it first, edit it first and screen it first’ despite documentary interviewee saying she never consented to public screening
- Principal of Ying Wa Girls’ School reveals Kwok’s written apology to school
