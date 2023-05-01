Co-director William Kwok poses with his trophy at the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Co-director William Kwok poses with his trophy at the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Co-director of controversial Hong Kong film To my Nineteen-Year-Old Self apologises to school for awards acceptance speech, admits insensitivity

  • William Kwok had urged peers ‘not to be scared, film it first, edit it first and screen it first’ despite documentary interviewee saying she never consented to public screening
  • Principal of Ying Wa Girls’ School reveals Kwok’s written apology to school

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 1:09pm, 1 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Co-director William Kwok poses with his trophy at the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Co-director William Kwok poses with his trophy at the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE