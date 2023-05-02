The footage also showed some of the railing had landed in a lane of oncoming traffic and appeared to have hit a passing taxi. Photo: Handout
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

6 Hong Kong firefighters escape injury after their vehicle rams central divider, topples over

  • Video posted online shows fire engine on its side on road in Tai Po, as passers-by stop to assist
  • Section of road closed off to traffic, but no injuries reported in crash

Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:24pm, 2 May, 2023

