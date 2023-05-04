Out of more than 570,000 private cars Hong Kong, only about 16,700 can easily cross the mainland border. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Explainer |
What you need to know about driving from Hong Kong into mainland China via mega bridge, from licences to insurance and road rules
- Motorists with Hong Kong identity cards, home return permits from mainland and licences will be allowed to drive across border starting on July 1
- The Post unpacks administrative work and rules for users to better plan trips
Out of more than 570,000 private cars Hong Kong, only about 16,700 can easily cross the mainland border. Photo: K. Y. Cheng