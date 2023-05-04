A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour. Photo: Jelly Tse
Explainer |
Are 25-day work rosters legal in Hong Kong? The Post asks the experts after a Star Ferry captain collapses and dies on duty
- Critics say Star Ferry rosters too stressful, but other workers’ representatives and company say staff happy with shift patterns
- Employment law expert says 25-day duty rosters legal when two 24 hour rest windows given, as well as regular scheduled days off
A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour. Photo: Jelly Tse