Hong Kong workers and labour rights
Are 25-day work rosters legal in Hong Kong? The Post asks the experts after a Star Ferry captain collapses and dies on duty

  • Critics say Star Ferry rosters too stressful, but other workers’ representatives and company say staff happy with shift patterns
  • Employment law expert says 25-day duty rosters legal when two 24 hour rest windows given, as well as regular scheduled days off

Fiona Chow

Updated: 6:51pm, 4 May, 2023

