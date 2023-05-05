The HKIHA team at an international tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina where an anti-government tune was used instead of the national anthem. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong sports federation blasts ice hockey association over ‘inaccurate’ claims about anthem blunder at international tournament
- Top sports federation says ice hockey association said it tried several times to hand over anthem USB drive at international tournament, but alleges claim not true
- Federation official says organisation did not have USB drive at Bosnia and Herzegovina tournament
