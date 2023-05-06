Pilots walk through the arrivals hall at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Pilots walk through the arrivals hall at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cathay Pacific to require cadet pilots to work with customers at Hong Kong’s airport, in move attacked by union

  • Starting in June, cadets will undergo training on airport operations and man service counters
  • Aircrew union calls move unnecessary, saying pilots are not generalists who need to be exposed to entire operation like management trainees

Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:32pm, 6 May, 2023

