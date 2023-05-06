Pilots walk through the arrivals hall at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cathay Pacific to require cadet pilots to work with customers at Hong Kong’s airport, in move attacked by union
- Starting in June, cadets will undergo training on airport operations and man service counters
- Aircrew union calls move unnecessary, saying pilots are not generalists who need to be exposed to entire operation like management trainees
Pilots walk through the arrivals hall at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Yik Yeung-man