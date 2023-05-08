Nina Hotel in Tsuen Wan is now accepting applications for youth hostel rooms. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s second combination hotel and youth hostel opens for applications, offering 100 rooms for adults under 30
- Scheme is expected to accommodate over 200 residents in double-bed or twin-bed rooms that average 350 to 400 sq ft
- To be eligible to stay, tenants must complete a range of social outreach activities of no less than 200 hours a year
Nina Hotel in Tsuen Wan is now accepting applications for youth hostel rooms. Photo: Edmond So