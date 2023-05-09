Road workers battle the heat in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong bosses not warm on new alert system protecting workers from heatstroke, say guidelines ‘hard to implement’
- Industry representatives point to work processes at construction sites, arguing halting one job type could affect production line
- Labour unionist also says threshold for rest too high, given there have not been many heat index marks yearly that would trigger new alerts
