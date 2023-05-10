Group photo at the opening ceremony in April for the Sustainable and Social Innovation Leadership Programme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Group photo at the opening ceremony in April for the Sustainable and Social Innovation Leadership Programme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong NGOs must foster new generation of innovators to capitalise on city’s philanthropy growth

  • ‘There is a timely need to nurture this new or future generation of NGO leaders to the maintain effective functioning of NGOs’, scholar with leadership programme says
  • Joint HKU-UBS Sustainable and Social Innovation Leadership Programme enjoys support of charity Wofoo Foundation and fundraising drive Operation Santa Claus

Carrie Lee

Updated: 10:15am, 10 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Group photo at the opening ceremony in April for the Sustainable and Social Innovation Leadership Programme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Group photo at the opening ceremony in April for the Sustainable and Social Innovation Leadership Programme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE