So Tsz-ching, a member of Cantopop girl band Collar. Photo: Instagram
So Tsz-ching, a member of Cantopop girl band Collar. Photo: Instagram
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

So long, So Ching: girlfriend of Hong Kong dancer injured in Mirror concert accident quits girl group Collar, cites trauma

  • In Instagram post, 27-year-old says she is still haunted by scenes of trips to the hospital and emergency ward
  • Management company MakerVille, which also oversees boy band Mirror, confirms departure and says it will continue to support group

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 3:35pm, 10 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
So Tsz-ching, a member of Cantopop girl band Collar. Photo: Instagram
So Tsz-ching, a member of Cantopop girl band Collar. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE