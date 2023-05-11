The vigil for slain model Abby Choi is set to take place on June 18. Photo: Instagram/xxabbyc
The vigil for slain model Abby Choi is set to take place on June 18. Photo: Instagram/xxabbyc
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Abby Choi funeral’s use of 3D printing technology shines light on how Hong Kong families restore disfigured deceased for final goodbyes

  • Relatives tend to rely on traditional mortuary make-up because of concerns over cost and time, according to industry insiders
  • Post learned family of slain model Abby Choi plans to have her face recreated for coming funeral using 3D printing technology

Jess MaCannix Yau
Jess Ma and Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:00am, 11 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The vigil for slain model Abby Choi is set to take place on June 18. Photo: Instagram/xxabbyc
The vigil for slain model Abby Choi is set to take place on June 18. Photo: Instagram/xxabbyc
READ FULL ARTICLE