Hong Kong has brought the average wait for public housing down to 5.3 years during this year’s first quarter. Photo: Dickson Lee
Wait for Hong Kong public housing drops to ‘5.3 years after substantial number of flats’ became available in past quarters

  • Housing Authority says decreased average waiting time ‘mainly due to availability of substantial number of flats for allocation in past few quarters’
  • New waiting time last reported in June 2018 and follows figure peaking at 6.1 years in March 2022

Edith Lin

Updated: 12:51pm, 11 May, 2023

