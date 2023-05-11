Henry Fok speaking at an event in Hong Kong in 2005, a year before his death. Photo: SCMP
Late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok praised on centenary of his birth for ‘combative’ spirit by senior Chinese Communist Party figure

  • Shi Taifeng, member of party’s top policymaking body, addressed event in Beijing marking what would have been businessman’s 100th birthday
  • Henry Fok was regarded as trusted confidant of many Chinese leaders and helped draft Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:47pm, 11 May, 2023

