A Hong Kong government worker has died after being stung by a bee on Lantau Island. Photo: Shutterstock
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong government worker killed by bee sting while clearing mosquitos on Lantau Island

  • Man, 64, was among five clearing mosquitos from island’s Chi Ma Wan Country Trail when fatal bee sting occurred on Friday morning
  • Victim was airlifted to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, where he later died

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:29pm, 12 May, 2023

