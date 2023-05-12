A Hong Kong government worker has died after being stung by a bee on Lantau Island. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong government worker killed by bee sting while clearing mosquitos on Lantau Island
- Man, 64, was among five clearing mosquitos from island’s Chi Ma Wan Country Trail when fatal bee sting occurred on Friday morning
- Victim was airlifted to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, where he later died
