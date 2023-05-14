Foster family members Jojo Fung (left) and her mother Angel Fung are helping give children a sense of stability. Photo: Edmond So
‘Did Auntie Fung disown me?’: Hong Kong foster family recalls the day a toddler feared she was being dumped

  • Children wait for homes, as there aren’t enough new foster families to replace those who have quit
  • NGO, foster parents say authorities should increase cash incentives, fund activities for children and boost support to families caring for youngsters with special needs

Emily Hung

Updated: 9:00am, 14 May, 2023

