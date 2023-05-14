Mother Lily Chan (Left) and daughter Sandy Ho share how they overcame difficulties and learned to support one another. Photo: Edmond So
Mother Lily Chan (Left) and daughter Sandy Ho share how they overcame difficulties and learned to support one another. Photo: Edmond So
‘Interfere less, listen more’: Hong Kong mum shares how to support loved ones after a schizophrenia diagnosis

  • Mother Lily Chan says gentle humour and kindness cornerstones for helping daughter Sandy Ho adjust after being diagnosed with schizophrenia in 1980s
  • ‘Since she was diagnosed, I have been worried as to whether I would need to take care of her for life, but now, she can take care of me too,’ Chan adds

Jess Ma
Updated: 12:00pm, 14 May, 2023

