Visitors in Britain on the south bank of the River Thames. The country has been a popular choice for migrating Hongkongers under a BN(O) scheme. Photo: AP
More than 1,000 adult children of BN(O) holders apply for expanded UK citizenship pathway for Hongkongers in first month of launch
- Main programme for BN(O) passport holders covers dependents but only if they applied at the same time as parents
- Under expanded rules from last November, adult children of BN(O) holders born on or after July 1, 1997 and their dependents can apply for UK scheme
