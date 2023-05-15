A team of artists working for the Urban Renewal Authority has restored a 1950s photo using AI-based software and turned it into a display at the Central Market. Photo: Jelly Tse
Colourful past: Hong Kong artists use AI software to transform 1950s photo into life-size image for Central Market display
- Original black and white photo of two fishmongers behind market counter restored, colourised using software trained by processing millions of images
- Urban Renewal Authority unveils display on Monday, with plans for interactive installation to be revealed later on
A team of artists working for the Urban Renewal Authority has restored a 1950s photo using AI-based software and turned it into a display at the Central Market. Photo: Jelly Tse