A team of artists working for the Urban Renewal Authority has restored a 1950s photo using AI-based software and turned it into a display at the Central Market. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong culture
Hong Kong /  Society

Colourful past: Hong Kong artists use AI software to transform 1950s photo into life-size image for Central Market display

  • Original black and white photo of two fishmongers behind market counter restored, colourised using software trained by processing millions of images
  • Urban Renewal Authority unveils display on Monday, with plans for interactive installation to be revealed later on

Wynna Wong

Updated: 10:00am, 15 May, 2023

