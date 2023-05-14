Outdoor workers in Hong Kong will be classified according to their labour intensity, under the new warning system. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Are Hong Kong employers prepared to implement new guidelines protecting outdoor workers from heatstroke? Reception seems lukewarm
- Industry groups say they are not aware if most member companies have arrangements in place for system which will kick in on Monday
- Only one out of the seven major cleaning, construction companies approached by Post replied to say it has set up measures
Outdoor workers in Hong Kong will be classified according to their labour intensity, under the new warning system. Photo: Jonathan Wong