Outdoor workers in Hong Kong will be classified according to their labour intensity, under the new warning system. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong workers and labour rights
Hong Kong

Are Hong Kong employers prepared to implement new guidelines protecting outdoor workers from heatstroke? Reception seems lukewarm

  • Industry groups say they are not aware if most member companies have arrangements in place for system which will kick in on Monday
  • Only one out of the seven major cleaning, construction companies approached by Post replied to say it has set up measures

Fiona Chow

Updated: 4:31pm, 14 May, 2023

