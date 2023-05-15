The power outage knocked out a number of traffic lights on Hong Kong Island. Photo: Harvey Kong
HK Electric blames major Hong Kong Island blackout on staff ‘lacking alertness’, poor cable labelling
- About 44,000 households were affected during the incident on April 19
- Electrical and Mechanical Services Department says it is concerned about incident and will examine investigation report with an independent third-party expert
The power outage knocked out a number of traffic lights on Hong Kong Island. Photo: Harvey Kong