The power outage knocked out a number of traffic lights on Hong Kong Island. Photo: Harvey Kong
Hong Kong society
HK Electric blames major Hong Kong Island blackout on staff ‘lacking alertness’, poor cable labelling

  • About 44,000 households were affected during the incident on April 19
  • Electrical and Mechanical Services Department says it is concerned about incident and will examine investigation report with an independent third-party expert

Oscar Liu
Updated: 11:30pm, 15 May, 2023

