Domestic helpers enjoy a light-hearted moment on their off day in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘Happy Hong Kong’: 12,000 Ocean Park tickets to be given to 3,000 families who submit clips thanking their domestic helpers
- Labour Department kicks off campaign this week, inviting households to submit videos of themselves with their domestic helpers
- Each winning family will receive four tickets, with two designated for helpers
