Authorities had been considering the introduction of measures since 2015 and had concluded specific legislation was appropriate. Photo: Dickson Lee
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong authorities float legislation to penalise anyone caught operating boats while under influence of alcohol or drugs

  • Change would close gap in current legislation, as city has no dedicated law to regulate operation of vessels while under influence
  • First-time offenders would be subjected to fines of up to HK$50,000 and imprisonment for maximum of three years

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 5:54pm, 18 May, 2023

